Capriotti’s set to open three locations in Santa Clarita

Like Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop? You soon won’t need to drive out of the Santa Clarita Valley to find one.

The national sandwich franchise announced a franchise agreement on Tuesday with Brenda Torres of Adep Torres Enterprises, Inc., to bring three restaurants to the third-largest city in Los Angeles County. The first location will open this summer, according to a news release.

“Bringing Capriotti’s to the Santa Clarita Valley will provide a unique experience with its family feel and the variety of handcrafted foods,” Torres said in the release. “After spending the past 12 years at home to raise my children, I knew we needed a brand whose values aligned with ours. My husband fell in love with Capriotti’s on a business trip in Reno, Nevada, and after visiting the Culver City location to see what the buzz was about, I could tell this was the perfect fit.”

The second Capriotti’s is planned for Valencia in early 2020, with the final restaurant “to closely follow the second” and be located in Canyon Country, according to the release.

Capriotti’s has more 100 fast-casual restaurants in 18 states, including five locations in California (Concord, Culver City, San Jose, Walnut and Whittier). The sandwich shop is especially famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning for a variety of subs.

The Bobbie, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo and served on a soft roll, is Capriotti’s best-seller, according to the release.

“We’re very excited to have Brenda join the Capriotti’s family and look forward to watching her grow as the brand evolves,” David Bloom, Capriotti’s chief development officer, said in the release. “Bringing our brand to the northern Los Angeles metropolitan area will add great tasting variety to a fresh market, opening up untapped potential.”

In the release, Capriotti’s said it plans to expand to 500 locations across the country by 2025.