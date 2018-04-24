Carjacking by ‘pellet gun’ garners 270-day jail sentence in plea deal

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

A Los Angeles man accused of stealing a car with a fake gun pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count of attempted carjacking.

Humberto Anayaescamilla, 53, was sentenced to 270 days in jail, three years’ felony probation and other court orders and restrictions, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anayaescamilla was arrested shortly after 7:20 p.m. on a Friday last July, by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a report of a “man with gun” call at a business parking lot on the 19300 block of Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller told The Signal around the time of the arrest.

The caller stated that a male Hispanic had pointed a firearm at a female and was now hiding in the bushes, she said.

“The victim said that when she was at her vehicle, the suspect demanded her keys and held what appeared to be a black handgun,” Miller said. “The suspect was located and detained by deputies who had responded to the emergent call.”

Deputies later found a replica black firearm in a bush near the incident, according to Sheriff’s Department officials, who later described the weapon as a “pellet gun.”