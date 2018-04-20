CASA to share how to get involved

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Los Angeles is doing a free PowerPoint and video presentation on how to become a CASA volunteer on April 29 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

The Unitarian Universalists of SCV will be facilitating the event following their 10:30 am service. Residents can come to learn now to be an advocate for youth in the city’s child welfare system and what the roles they can play in providing support.

CASA of Los Angeles is a nonprofit group that has recruits, trains and manage volunteers to aid children in foster care who have experienced abuse and neglect.

CASAs deal with a wide range of challenges that affect Los Angeles’ 30,000 children in the dependency court system, aiding in family reunification, education, medical issues, housing and homelessness and adoption.

The Senior Center is located at 22900 Market Street in Valencia.