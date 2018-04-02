COC accepting applications for 2018-19 First Year Promise Program

By Christina Cox

FILE PHOTO: Members of the 2017 graduating class march in to begin the College of the Canyons commencement ceremony held in the Honor Grove at College of the Canyons in Valencia on June 2. Dan Watson/For the Signal

College of the Canyons is now accepting applications for its 2018-19 cohort of First Year Promise Program students.

Launched in fall 2017, the First Year Promise Program gives first-year, full-time students the opportunity to attend COC tuition and fee free during their first year.

The program began when COC was one of 14 community colleges awarded a grant from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. This $750,000 California College Promise Innovation Grant allowed COC to offer the First Year Promise Program to more than 250 students last year.

“The First Year Promise program gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend College of the Canyons tuition-free and fee-free for their first fall and spring semester,” Eric Harnish, COC’s vice president of public information, advocacy and external relations told The Signal in March.  “We estimate that student that participates will save about $1,500.”

COC’s First Year Promise Program also gives selected students access to Open Educational Resources and digital textbooks, ongoing counseling and support, career and major guidance, $100 supplies vouchers each semester, free parking and/or bus passes, free printing abilities and priority registration.

During the upcoming school year, COC hopes to accept 350 students into the program’s 2018-19 cohort.

To be eligible for the First Year Promise Program, students must be California residents or AB 540-eligible and be graduates of the William S. Hart Union High School District or neighboring school district during the 2017-18 academic year.

Students selected for the program will be required to attend a summer boot camp, maintain 12 units, enroll in the spring and keep a minimum 2.5 GPA. They also must enroll in courses, like counseling, math, English and freshman seminar, with other First Year Promise students during their first year.

Interested students are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, as all requirements must be complete by May 11, according to COC.

COC is expected to notify students of their acceptance into the program via email starting May 21.

For more information about the COC First Year Promise Program visit: www.canyons.edu/offices/pio/promise/Pages/default.aspx.

Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Add Comment
