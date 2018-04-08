COC Summer Institute registration now open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons’ career exploration themed Summer Institute is now open for registration, according to a news release from COC.

The Institute runs weekly sessions from Jul 9-17 and Jul 16-20 and is open to students entering grades 6-8 in the fall of 2018.

The Summer Institute’s goal is to give hands-on career exploration and opportunities to learn in a variety of areas and subjects. These include robotics, video game design, sports medicine, health and human services, science pathway, photography, architecture, computer coding, auto technology and manufacturing and welding, according to the release.

Each instructor for the institute are COC professors or professionals from their respective industries who have tailored their classes for the students entering the institute.

“The COC Summer Institute is much more than your typical summer camp, and we have added several new camps this year,” said Mark Carr, Summer Institute Coordinator. “It’s an opportunity for your child to discover a potential career path, and have some fun at the same time.”

All classes for the institute begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.. Enrollment fees are $275 per child per week.

The 2018 Summer Institute weekly schedule of classes is listed below:

July 9 to 13 (M/T/W/Th/F) — Video Game Design; Robotics; Photography; Architecture; Health and Human services; Auto Technology; Girls Who Code

July 16 to 20 (M/T/W/Th/F) — Video Game Design; Robotics; Photography; Sun, Wind and Fire; Sports Medicine; Science Pathway

This year’s Summer Institute will host a CyberPatriot camp from July 16 to 20 in collaboration with the Air Force Association’s, or AFA, CyberCamp program.

As an AFA Cybercamp host, the institute will get software and a hands-on curriculum designed to teach students cybersafety, ethics and network security skills and tools.

Each cybercamp will grow and a team-based competition that puts the campers in the role of IT administrators tasked with finding and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in networks.

“We are very excited to have been selected to participate in this year’s season of the Air Force Association’s CyberCamp program,” said Carr. “This camp will teach students about the importance of cybersecurity in today’s society.”

The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program was created by the AFA to attract students to cybersecurity and other STEM disciplines important to the future of the country in 2009, according to the release. To learn more about the program visit their website.

For more information about the COC Summer Institute, visit the college’s community education webpage.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by College of the Canyons.