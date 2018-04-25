Community Gardens of Santa Clarita hosting farm-to-table event

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Community Gardens of Santa Clarita plans to hold a farm-to-table event for Santa Clarita Valley youth May 5, at their location inside Central Park.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and cover the importance of pollinators in gardens and the community. Event organizers will discuss honeybees, monarch butterflies, hummingbirds, bluebirds, and barn owls and the resources they provide.

Children will get a chance to see and use the products that come from honeybees, as well as view inside an unused beehive. They will also learn more about the migration of monarch butterflies while viewing butterfly gardens, and observe a bluebird nesting box and the family of bluebirds living inside.

The Community Gardens is part of the Bluebird Restoration Program and has a Monarch Way Station and two Barn Owl Nesting Boxes.

The gardens was one of 600 grant recipients around the country to receive the Whole Kids Foundation Grant from Whole Foods, according to a news release.

The City of Santa Clarita along with the Community Garden Council launched the nonprofit in 2011. The garden enables residents who sign up as members to rent plots to grow their own pesticide and preservative free vegetables. The Community Gardens also provides affordable educational programming for all ages. For more information, go to communitygardensofsantaclarita.org.



Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.