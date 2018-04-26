Concern over suspicious vehicle nets indecent exposure arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An air conditioning repair man was arrested recently on suspicion of indecent exposure after a homeowner called deputies about a suspicious man in her neighborhood.

On Friday, April 20, about 2 p.m., the homeowner on Hume Canyon Road became aware of a suspicious vehicle, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal Thursday.

“As she approached the parked vehicle, she saw that the driver’s pants were down and he was masturbating,” she said.

Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Canyon Country man on suspicion of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, with bail set at $10,000.

