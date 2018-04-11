Construction on Railroad Ave, Market Street to impact traffic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) is conducting road work in front of the Newhall Metrolink Station, along Railroad Avenue (between 8th Street and Market Street) and along Market Street (between Main Street and Railroad Avenue).

Construction is expected to last until the first week of May, and will take place between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The last two weeks will require SoCalGas to close down the fast lanes along Railroad Avenue during construction hours, leaving one lane open in each direction. As this portion of Railroad Avenue features multiple transit stops, motorists traveling during construction hours should expect delays in traffic. During nonconstruction hours, all lanes will be open.

Changeable message signs have been placed in the area to alert drivers of the construction work and possible delays to traffic during construction hours.

Motorists traveling during the construction hours are advised to avoid the area or take alternative routes.`

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.