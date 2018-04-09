Deputies on patrol make weekend drug arrests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita patrol deputies — one checking out a motorist, another stopping a suspected burglar — each ended up making drug arrests in two separate incidents on the weekend.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station carried out a traffic stop on Railroad Avenue in Newhall on Sunday, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.

“An adult male was found to be in possession of metal knuckles, heroin and methamphetamine,” she wrote.

A 41-year-old tow truck driver who lives in Northridge was arrested on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles, transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In a separate incident that happened Saturday about 1:30 a.m., deputies patrolling Lyons Avenue in Newhall noticed a male Hispanic adult who appeared to be possibly looking in the windows of closed businesses, Miller wrote in a separate Facebook post Monday.

“Due to recent burglaries that have occurred to businesses, deputies pulled over and made contact with the man,” she wrote. “He was determined to be under the influence and on active parole for burglary.”

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Saugus man on narcotics charges and for a parole violation. He was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

