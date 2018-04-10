Entries for Earth Arbor Day “cArt aRt” competition extended to Apr. 18

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita residents now have until next week to enter the 2018 Earth Arbor Day “cArt aRt” competition.

The competition allows entrants to transform everyday curbside recycling carts into art. Residents can use any type of cart with the exception of containers that held hazardous waste — which includes paint, oil, pesticides, cleaning products or chemicals. Participants must provide all materials used in the art project, with the exception of the recycling bin, which can be painted or left natural, according to a city news release.

To enter, complete an entry form at GreenSantaClarita.com and submit it to the City prior to the deadline to receive a free recycling cart from Waste Management to participate in the contest.

Contesters will present their carts between 9-10 a.m. at the city’s Earth Arbor Day event on April 28 in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. The carts will be on display at the event’s Environmental Services booth from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carts will be judged by City staff from the Arts and Events and Environmental Services divisions in the following categories: Grand Prize ($200), Most Creative ($100), Best Local Flair ($100) and Best Green Theme ($100). Earth Arbor Day attendees will vote for the Fan Favorite ($50).

The winners of the contest will be announced the week following the festival.

For additional information, visit GreenSantaClarita.com or contact Laura Jardine with the Environmental Services Division at 661-255-4376 or ljardine@santa-clarita.com.