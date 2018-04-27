Fast tactical response witnessed in suicide threat

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies who rushed to save the life of an armed man threatening suicide in Canyon Country caught the attention of several residents who phoned the newsroom and scoured social media for information about helicopters and heavily armed tactical deputies seen late Friday afternoon.

Despite the extensive response by law enforcement on Sierra Highway, near Adon Avenue, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station succeeded in safely apprehending the man.

“We had a person claiming he wanted to commit suicide and that he was armed,” Lt. Leo Bauer told The Signal. “With our own tactical team and their expertise, we took him into custody.”

