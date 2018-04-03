Foothill League tennis teams show support for players’ mother

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Excelling on the tennis court, Saugus’ Erin Pang has impressed many off the court as well.

“Erin is a great player,” said Valencia co-head coach Jennifer Azevedo. “Being selfless and compassionate is something that shines through.”

Pang’s selflessness personality was in full display as he decided to help raise awareness for liver cancer in the form of his #teamnicole campaign.

Nicole Anderson, the mother of West Ranch boys tennis player Jake Anderson, was diagnosed with liver cancer in January and is currently in critical condition.

Wearing an emerald green ribbon on his jersey, Pang found a way to help out and show unity and support throughout the league in Anderson’s time of need.

Partnering with Valencia, the Cents player put aside things on the court in hopes of helping out Anderson.

Wearing a green ribbon on their jerseys, Valencia has followed suit with Pang’s compassion.

“Nicole is well-known throughout Santa Clarita,” Azevedo said. “She’s big in church and the tennis community and we just couldn’t stand by and do nothing.”

Pulling together as a community and putting aside their school colors to unite under the green colored ribbon, the Santa Clarita Valley tennis family has shown that sports can not only bring people together, but have a bigger, louder platform.