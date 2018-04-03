Foothill League tennis teams show support for players’ mother

By Diego Marquez

Last update: 2 mins ago

Saugus and Valencia boys tennis show support for West Ranch's Jake Anderson's mom as she battles liver cancer. Courtesy photo

Excelling on the tennis court, Saugus’ Erin Pang has impressed many off the court as well.

“Erin is a great player,” said Valencia co-head coach Jennifer Azevedo. “Being selfless and compassionate is something that shines through.”

Pang’s selflessness personality was in full display as he decided to help raise awareness for liver cancer in the form of his #teamnicole campaign.

Nicole Anderson, the mother of West Ranch boys tennis player Jake Anderson, was diagnosed with liver cancer in January and is currently in critical condition.

Pang began wearing a green ribbon on his jersey, the color representative of

Wearing an emerald green ribbon on his jersey, Pang found a way to help out and show unity and support throughout the league in Anderson’s time of need.

Partnering with Valencia, the Cents player put aside things on the court in hopes of helping out Anderson.

Wearing a green ribbon on their jerseys, Valencia has followed suit with Pang’s compassion.

“Nicole is well-known throughout Santa Clarita,” Azevedo said. “She’s big in church and the tennis community and we just couldn’t stand by and do nothing.”

Pulling together as a community and putting aside their school colors to unite under the green colored ribbon, the Santa Clarita Valley tennis family has shown that sports can not only bring people together, but have a bigger, louder platform.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Saugus and Valencia boys tennis show support for West Ranch's Jake Anderson's mom as she battles liver cancer. Courtesy photo

Foothill League tennis teams show support for players’ mother

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

Excelling on the tennis court, Saugus’ Erin Pang has impressed many off the court as well.

“Erin is a great player,” said Valencia co-head coach Jennifer Azevedo. “Being selfless and compassionate is something that shines through.”

Pang’s selflessness personality was in full display as he decided to help raise awareness for liver cancer in the form of his #teamnicole campaign.

Nicole Anderson, the mother of West Ranch boys tennis player Jake Anderson, was diagnosed with liver cancer in January and is currently in critical condition.

Pang began wearing a green ribbon on his jersey, the color representative of

Wearing an emerald green ribbon on his jersey, Pang found a way to help out and show unity and support throughout the league in Anderson’s time of need.

Partnering with Valencia, the Cents player put aside things on the court in hopes of helping out Anderson.

Wearing a green ribbon on their jerseys, Valencia has followed suit with Pang’s compassion.

“Nicole is well-known throughout Santa Clarita,” Azevedo said. “She’s big in church and the tennis community and we just couldn’t stand by and do nothing.”

Pulling together as a community and putting aside their school colors to unite under the green colored ribbon, the Santa Clarita Valley tennis family has shown that sports can not only bring people together, but have a bigger, louder platform.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
4
Wed
3:00 pm American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
Apr 4 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Come donate blood on March 4th give the gift of life to 3 people, and have a cookie and some juice. We will[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
10:00 am Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center What: Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and Discovery Cube Los Angeles for Story Time as we read the all-time classic picture book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”[...]
12:00 pm Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Apr 7 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Become a better you in the New Year by incorporating tech into your life. Attendees will also review must-have applications to download from the App Store to help change your health outlook. Learn about fitness,[...]