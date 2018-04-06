Former Santa Clarita planning commissioner announces City Council run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Diane Trautman, former Santa Clarita Planning Commissioner and businesswoman, announced her intention to run for Santa Clarita City Council in the November 6 election.

“Through my professional and non-profit work, and my prior service with the city, I’ve proven that I can bring people together to get things done,” she said in a statement released this week. “I made it my priority to bring together city staff, residents, and businesses to achieve the best possible outcomes. In some cases that meant saying no—even when that answer wasn’t popular.”

She joins Brett Haddock and Logan Smith among the early challengers to the upcoming race.

The three incumbents, who are expected to seek election in November, are Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Mayor Laurene Weste, who were elected in 2014, and Councilman Bill Miranda, who was appointed in 2017 to fill the term of Assemblyman Dante Acosta.

The city of Santa Clarita recently consolidated its elections with Los Angeles County, and as a result, its timeline for elections is regulated by county policy and law.

The first date for candidates to file for their paperwork for November’s election is July 16. The deadline for applications is Aug. 10, unless an incumbent doesn’t file for the race, in which case it would be extended.