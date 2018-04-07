Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library holding author event with Luis Fuerte

By Perry Smith

FILE PHOTO: Jake Lara, 7, looks through books at the Old Town Newhall Library on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Luis Fuerte, author and five-time Emmy-award winning former cameraman for Huell Howser’s “California’s Gold,” is scheduled to speak about his 2017 book about his time working with Howser.

“California’s Gold” was a television show where host Huell Howser traveled around California, showcasing the state’s history, landmarks, people and more. The show ran from 1990 to 2012, and continues to run on California PBS stations.

According to organizers, residents attending the event will have the chance to hear Fuerte discus his novel, “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser,” which tells of Fuerte’s adventures around the state while filming “California’s Gold” with Howser, who passed away in 2013.

The event is planned to be held in the Valencia Library, and presented by the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, which support local libraries through volunteer service, supplemental funding and more.

Light refreshments will be served and copies of “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser” will be available for purchase and signing. Admission is free, but seating is expected to be limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

The author event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m.

Those interested contact the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library by email at friends@santaclcaritalibrary.com for more information.

The information in this article was provided in a press release by the City of Santa Clarita

 

