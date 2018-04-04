0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source: Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association (Tax ID # 95-6112699) is having a fundraiser to benefit The SCV Youth Project (Tax ID #95-4781732).

We are having our 5th annual “Grill Master Challenge”. We invite you to join in as eight (8) different Grill Masters face off to see who will grab the title of people’s choice award and the ultimate professional judge’s award! Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, at Wolf Creek Brewery – 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia.

Each chef will be preparing Tri-Tip and Chicken. Come and eat, drink, vote for your favorite and have a lot of fun, all for a great cause.

The SCV Youth Project is a non-profit organization that serves the teens in our local Jr. High and High schools.

To buy tickets and find out more about the Youth Project go to helpnothassle.org.