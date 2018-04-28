GV football alum picked in NFL Draft

By Signal Staff

29 mins ago

Former Golden Valley football player Leon Jacobs was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. The linebacker was the No. 230 overall pick.

“Very fast, very physical at outside linebacker primarily, special teams player, we look forward to working with him and developing him,” said executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin in a press conference following the draft.

Jacobs, a 2012 graduate of GV, tallied 19 tackles (13 of the solo variety) and three sacks in his senior season with the Grizzlies before heading to the University of Wisconsin. There, he collected 142 career tackles and 6.5 sacks.

