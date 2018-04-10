Hart boys golf’s Gadd named top individual, West Ranch earns third consecutive win at league meet No. 3

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

As Cameron Gadd walked across the outdoor seating area at Valencia Country Club, he was followed by a chant from nearly every single Foothill League golfer.

“LA City champ,” the group repeated, getting louder with each repetition.

Gadd responded with a sheepish smile, but his play this season has been nearly lion-like as he followed up his LA City Junior Golf Tournament crown with medalist honors in Foothill League meet No. 3 on Tuesday.

“I was really happy,” Gadd said. “I mean, what I’ve been working on is really going well. So I think just keep doing that, keep playing good.”

MORE: Gunnar Murray leads West Ranch boys golf to win in Foothill League meet No. 1

Gadd carded a 1-over 73 to earn medalist for the first time in his varsity golf career and pace all Hart golfers on the afternoon.

West Ranch’s Ben Valdez followed at 2-over and fellow Wildcat Gunnar Murray finished 3-over.

It was the hottest league meet of the season, with temperatures rising to 93 degrees. Gadd said he felt fatigued from the heat, but was able to pull through when it counted.

“(My) putting was phenomenal, I was hitting my approach shots pretty good and driving was pretty good too,” he said.

Although the Indians took home top individual recognition, West Ranch won its third league meet of the season with a team score of 384. Six strokes behind the Cats was Hart at 390 and in third was Saugus at 417.

In terms of overall standings, the Wildcats hold a healthy lead over the Indians. West Ranch is seated first in league at 747, while Hart checks in at 766.

“We can definitely play a lot better,” Gadd said. “We just need to practice more. We need to play more. We need to just focus on the course and get things done.”

Foothill League meet No. 4 is set for Tuesday, April 17 at noon at Sand Canyon Country Club. While Hart is eager for a team win, Gadd is poised to keep improving.

“I’m just very, very proud of how hard he works and I’m also very proud of what a positive influence he is on the rest of the team,” said Hart coach Steve Lindberg.

“…(He was) feeling some validation for all of his hard work and realizing that he belongs. He belongs at the top level of league play.”

 

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Hart boys golf’s Gadd named top individual, West Ranch earns third consecutive win at league meet No. 3

1 min ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

As Cameron Gadd walked across the outdoor seating area at Valencia Country Club, he was followed by a chant from nearly every single Foothill League golfer.

“LA City champ,” the group repeated, getting louder with each repetition.

Gadd responded with a sheepish smile, but his play this season has been nearly lion-like as he followed up his LA City Junior Golf Tournament crown with medalist honors in Foothill League meet No. 3 on Tuesday.

“I was really happy,” Gadd said. “I mean, what I’ve been working on is really going well. So I think just keep doing that, keep playing good.”

MORE: Gunnar Murray leads West Ranch boys golf to win in Foothill League meet No. 1

Gadd carded a 1-over 73 to earn medalist for the first time in his varsity golf career and pace all Hart golfers on the afternoon.

West Ranch’s Ben Valdez followed at 2-over and fellow Wildcat Gunnar Murray finished 3-over.

It was the hottest league meet of the season, with temperatures rising to 93 degrees. Gadd said he felt fatigued from the heat, but was able to pull through when it counted.

“(My) putting was phenomenal, I was hitting my approach shots pretty good and driving was pretty good too,” he said.

Although the Indians took home top individual recognition, West Ranch won its third league meet of the season with a team score of 384. Six strokes behind the Cats was Hart at 390 and in third was Saugus at 417.

In terms of overall standings, the Wildcats hold a healthy lead over the Indians. West Ranch is seated first in league at 747, while Hart checks in at 766.

“We can definitely play a lot better,” Gadd said. “We just need to practice more. We need to play more. We need to just focus on the course and get things done.”

Foothill League meet No. 4 is set for Tuesday, April 17 at noon at Sand Canyon Country Club. While Hart is eager for a team win, Gadd is poised to keep improving.

“I’m just very, very proud of how hard he works and I’m also very proud of what a positive influence he is on the rest of the team,” said Hart coach Steve Lindberg.

“…(He was) feeling some validation for all of his hard work and realizing that he belongs. He belongs at the top level of league play.”

 

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
12
Thu
9:00 am CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
Apr 12 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
On Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City of Santa Clarita will be partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a community blood drive, and with the City of[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]