Hart district governing board roundup

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Election Law finalized: “This sets the election process in motion and very clearly outlines that the costs will be handled by the candidates,” said Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District. Check out the story.

Medical Academy Presentation: Five students from the only Medical Science Academy for high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley had a chance to demonstrate their life-saving skills in front of Hart district leaders Wednesday. Check out the story.

Rising and Recurring Cost: Board member Joe Messina voiced his frustrations about the bidding process contractors are subject to when they seek to work with district.

Currently, companies submit a bid to the district which outlines the projected cost and savings of the project. Recently, a few companies have sought to adjust their initial budget because they were too small and the companies were projected to lose money while completing the project.

“There has to be a better way to go about this,” Messina said to the Hart Board Wednesday. He added that he didn’t understand why the district would bail out private companies for their own calculating mistakes before asking the board to make time at a future meeting for a proper discussion on the matter.

CAASPP Testing: Assistant Clerk Linda Storli mentioned Wednesday that standardized testing and the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, or CAASPP, may find their way to an agenda soon.

Storli said that she has talked to congressional members and students who believe a switch to College Board’s SAT, or the Scholastic Assessment Test that measures the reading, writing and math levels of high school juniors and seniors when they apply for college, would be more beneficial in judging student performance, while also saving money for parents and helping children enter college.

“I think it would lead to more students trying harder because they would know this counts towards college admission,” Storli said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting. The problem now is nobody feels compelled to try on the standardized test. “They’d rather spend the time working on their AP tests.”