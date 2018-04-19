Hart district governing board roundup
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District met Wednesday to discuss matters on its agenda.
By Brennon Dixson
1 min ago

Election Law finalized: “This sets the election process in motion and very clearly outlines that the costs will be handled by the candidates,” said Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District. Check out the story.

Medical Academy Presentation: Five students from the only Medical Science Academy for high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley had a chance to demonstrate their life-saving skills in front of Hart district leaders Wednesday. Check out the story.

Rising and Recurring Cost: Board member Joe Messina voiced his frustrations about the bidding process contractors are subject to when they seek to work with district.

Currently, companies submit a bid to the district which outlines the projected cost and savings of the project. Recently, a few companies have sought to adjust their initial budget because they were too small and the companies were projected to lose money while completing the project.

“There has to be a better way to go about this,” Messina said to the Hart Board Wednesday. He added that he didn’t understand why the district would bail out private companies for their own calculating mistakes before asking the board to make time at a future meeting for a proper discussion on the matter.

CAASPP Testing: Assistant Clerk Linda Storli mentioned Wednesday that standardized testing and the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, or CAASPP, may find their way to an agenda soon.

Storli said that she has talked to congressional members and students who believe a switch to College Board’s SAT, or the Scholastic Assessment Test that measures the reading, writing and math levels of high school juniors and seniors when they apply for college, would be more beneficial in judging student performance, while also saving money for parents and helping children enter college.

“I think it would lead to more students trying harder because they would know this counts towards college admission,” Storli said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting. The problem now is nobody feels compelled to try on the standardized test. “They’d rather spend the time working on their AP tests.”

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District met Wednesday to discuss matters on its agenda.

Hart district governing board roundup

1 min ago
Add Comment
Brennon Dixson

Election Law finalized: “This sets the election process in motion and very clearly outlines that the costs will be handled by the candidates,” said Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District. Check out the story.

Medical Academy Presentation: Five students from the only Medical Science Academy for high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley had a chance to demonstrate their life-saving skills in front of Hart district leaders Wednesday. Check out the story.

Rising and Recurring Cost: Board member Joe Messina voiced his frustrations about the bidding process contractors are subject to when they seek to work with district.

Currently, companies submit a bid to the district which outlines the projected cost and savings of the project. Recently, a few companies have sought to adjust their initial budget because they were too small and the companies were projected to lose money while completing the project.

“There has to be a better way to go about this,” Messina said to the Hart Board Wednesday. He added that he didn’t understand why the district would bail out private companies for their own calculating mistakes before asking the board to make time at a future meeting for a proper discussion on the matter.

CAASPP Testing: Assistant Clerk Linda Storli mentioned Wednesday that standardized testing and the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, or CAASPP, may find their way to an agenda soon.

Storli said that she has talked to congressional members and students who believe a switch to College Board’s SAT, or the Scholastic Assessment Test that measures the reading, writing and math levels of high school juniors and seniors when they apply for college, would be more beneficial in judging student performance, while also saving money for parents and helping children enter college.

“I think it would lead to more students trying harder because they would know this counts towards college admission,” Storli said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting. The problem now is nobody feels compelled to try on the standardized test. “They’d rather spend the time working on their AP tests.”

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
10:00 am Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
The Local Group Astronomy Club and The Santa Clarita Public Library present our free annual Astronomy Day Celebration. We will be at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library from 10am to 3pm.[...]
10:00 am Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.  There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California.  Los Angeles County’s foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with[...]