Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital celebrates National Volunteer Appreciation Week
By Perry Smith
1 min ago

Every April, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recognizes over 300 incredible volunteers-adults, teen and canine-during National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

“The example set by the selfless dedication and hard work of our volunteers truly helps to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence in healthcare services,” said Marlee Lauffer, President of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “During this National Volunteer Week, we wish to express our gratitude to all of the individuals who freely give their time to support our hospital.”

In 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order as a way to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers in the U.S.  Every sitting president since that time has issued a proclamation during the third week of April to honor volunteers.

This weeklong celebration has become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their own communities.

Henry Mayo volunteers logged over 50,000 hours of service in 2017—service that assisted clinicians, ancillary departments, and most importantly, patients.

Consider the many ways you can make a difference through volunteering.

For more information, visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release from  Henry Mayo

