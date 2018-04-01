Hundreds celebrate Easter with the community at Richard Rioux Park

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

Child gets excited as he tosses a ping pong ball in a cup toss carnival game, during Easter in the Park/ Skylar Barti The Signal

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Easter at Richard Rioux Park in Stevenson Ranch with a carnival-like atmosphere Sunday.

Easter in the Park, hosted by His Way Church, is an annual holiday event that invites all members of the community to enjoy Easter egg hunts, carnival games and food while celebrating the meaning of Easter.

“We have done Easter in the Park for five years, we’re here to bring hope to the community and just bring some life and fun,” said Christen Lawrie, Worship Director for His Way Church “We have face painting, we have balloon making and lots of treats that you would eat at a carnival.”

Kids had the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and hunt for Easter eggs in different age groups. Various homemade carnival games lined the pathway of the park, letting attendees win special Easter prizes like candy.

“The little ones enjoy Easter and this (event) has so many factors that relate to what Easter is all about,” said Terry Collins, a father who has attended the event four years in a row, “family time, being able to have fun great food wonderful company and they leave you with a message. A message about God, Salvation and the fact that there is hope for everyone.”

His Way Church is already excited about planning the next years event, which they are hoping to expand to a second location, according to Lawrie.

“It seems like the community and the city have had really good responses so far,” Lawrie said. “I think it’s incredibly meaningful for what we do, for what we believe. We want, especially kids to know that Jesus loves them.”

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

