Lost hiker rescued after frigid night near Gorman

With snow on the higher levels of ground near Gorman, and as temperatures dropped below freezing, a hiker lost since Wednesday night was rescued by searchers early Thursday morning.

The hiker – reported to be in distress and suffering from what appeared to be hypothermia – was plucked to safety by a collaborative team of First Responders.

The man who set out along the Pacific Coast Trail Wednesday night apparently became disoriented and, in the end, lost.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Fire Department Inspector David Michel told The Signal.

The SCV Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team was dispatched to the rugged terrain east of Gorman.

“The sheriff (deputies) conducted a search,” Michel said, noting a number of agencies participated including firefighters with Fire Station #77, Firefighting Squad #149 and rescue helicopter #19.

Lt. Doug Mohrhoff said a number of responding agencies “coordinated their response.”

The hiker was found on Pine Canyon Road about five miles west of Three Points Road, between Gorman and Neenach.

One witness to the rescue said rescuers found the missing man and learned from him that he had been exposed to the elements all night with just a space blanket and a bottle of water.

Overnight temperatures dropped to below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

