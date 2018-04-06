Lucy the cow offers newly adopted calf love and milk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gentle Barn Foundation in Santa Clarita is sharing a message of love in nature.

In November 2017 The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita rescued an 8-week-old bull named Ferdinand, in honor of the release of the animated film “Ferdinand.”

After adjusting to life at The Gentle Barn, Ferdinand developed a special bond with Lucy the cow, one of the matriarchs of the animal sanctuary.

“The first time Lucy saw Ferdinand her face softened, her heart opened and she loved him right away,” The Gentle Barn Founder Ellie Laks said. “She introduced herself and went straight to work grooming him and staying by his side. It was love at first sight for both of them and we were all deeply grateful to Lucy for being willing to care for him.”

Lucy became a mother to Ferdinand and began protecting Ferdinand and producing milk to feed the young calf.

“This was by far the most miraculous thing we have ever seen,” Laks said. “When I first saw Ferdinand nursing with Lucy, I thought he was just playing around down there, but as I watched Ferdinand continued to nurse for an entire fifteen minutes. Lucy patiently held still and quiet for him, every now and then letting out one of her soft moos meant just for him.”

Now, Lucy and Ferdinand have formed their own special bond and connection that will act as “an inspiring example for everyone.”

“Lucy has officially become his foster mom in every sense of the word,” Laks said. “This is the very first time we have saved only one calf and paired him with another cow for company. Little did I know that when I asked Lucy to care for Ferdinand and she said yes, she really meant it in every single way.”