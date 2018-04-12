Metrolink seeks Millennials’ input on ridership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Metrolink is seeking a younger perspective for its ridership, officials with the transportation agency announced Thursday.

“In a bid to attract new train riders among Millennials – the next generation of commuters – Metrolink is conducting an extensive online mobility survey of college and university students throughout Southern California,” the news release stated.

Students are being asked an array of questions to gauge how they get to school, work and other destinations and what features would make public transit a better option for them.

Unlike other generations, Millennials drive less and are multimodal, relying on a variety of transit modes including bicycling, ride-sharing apps and public transit, according to a study by the American Public Transportation Association.

Student leaders from California State University, Los Angeles (CSULA) are assisting Metrolink with survey outreach. Data will be shared with policymakers who govern Metrolink and other public transit agencies.

Metrolink, Southern California’s regional passenger rail system, has a station at CSULA.

As an incentive for completing the survey, which can be done on a Smart Phone or computer, Metrolink is offering students a chance to enter a drawing for prizes including an URB-E sport folding electric scooter that can be brought aboard trains.

Students wishing to take the survey can click this link below.

About Metrolink

Metrolink is Southern California’s regional commuter rail service in its 25th year of operation. Metrolink is governed by The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA), a joint powers authority made up of an 11-member board representing the transportation commissions of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Metrolink operates seven routes through a six-county, 538 route-mile network. Metrolink’s passengers travel approximately 441 million miles each year, making Metrolink the second busiest public transportation provider in Southern California. Metrolink is the third largest commuter rail agency in the United States based on directional route miles and the eighth largest based on annual ridership

The above information was shared with The Signal via a news release from Metrolink