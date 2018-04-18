Motorist suspected of attempted murder for allegedly hitting, dragging victim
By Jim Holt
3 mins ago

A Saugus man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly having hit a man with his car and then dragging him.

The assault allegedly took place about 2 a.m. Friday, April 13 on Fenwall Drive, near Tula Drive, south of Pamplico Park.

“The weapon used in this case was a vehicle,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said.

“(The suspect) turned his vehicle and accelerated and hit the victim,” she said. “He hit and he dragged him with his vehicle.”

The victim was rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with serious injuries, Miller said.

“The suspect and the victim are known associates,” she added.

Thomas Paul Helo, an unemployed 47-year-old, was arrested and held on $2 million bail.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

 

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

