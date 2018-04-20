Newhall woman charged with shooting boyfriend outside Canoga Park bar

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

News release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with shooting her boyfriend to death in the parking lot of a Canoga Park bar, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Deputy District Attorney Julie Kramer said Reyanna Villarreal (dob 1/6/93) of Newhall faces one count of murder with allegations that she used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.

Villarreal pleaded not guilty to the charges yesterday and is scheduled back in court on May 18 in Department S of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, San Fernando Branch. Case PA090560 was filed on March 7.

The defendant is charged with killing her boyfriend, Jose Mendoza, 21, in a parking lot near a bar on the 22000 block of Roscoe Boulevard on March 5, the prosecutor said.

Bail is set at $3 million. Villarreal faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.