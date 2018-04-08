“No Taxation without Relaxation”, Kona Ice hosts 5th Chill Out Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With Tax Day fast approaching Kona Ice is once again saying that there will be “No Taxation without Relaxation” during their fifth annual Chill Out day on Apr 17.

The island-inspired food truck will be parked outside Scooter’s Jungle in Valencia to hand out free cups of shaved ice to all who stop by. The truck will be parked outside Scooter’s Jungle from 2-4 p.m., according to a news release from Kona Ice.

With the tax filing deadline coming Kona hopes to relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, according to the release.

The filing deadline for taxes is Apr 17 this year. A six month extension is offered through free filing to those who can’t make the April deadline, according to the IRS’s website.

Kona Ice has more than 1000 franchise units in over 45 states including their truck visiting Santa Clarita. The company has given more than $500 million back to schools organizations and teams since its founding in 2007, according to the release.

Scooter’s Jungle is located at 28230 Constellation rd in the industrial center near Rye Canyon Loop.

For more information about Kona Ice visit their website or to find out more about their giveback efforts visit http://www.kona-ice.com/giveback-programs/.