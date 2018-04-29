Pet Portraits at Pinot’s Palette

By Georgia Rios

About four dozen people came to Pinot’s Palette to paint portraits of their pets Sunday in Valencia.

Attendees enjoyed wine and beer while painting portraits of their furry friends.

“It’s a popular event because everyone loves their animals,” told Yasimin Satarzadeh, assistant at Pinot’s Palette. “It’s a rare event though, because we have to get their photos of their animals and then send them to get transferred onto canvases.”

All around the room, people were looking at photos of their beloved dogs or cats, and then painting their close resemblance onto a canvas.

The painters were instructed by different assistants, each focusing in on small details, such as whether the animals were long-haired, short-haired, white or multi-colored.

At the end of the event, each attendee left with a portrait of their animals to remember their furry friends.