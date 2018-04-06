Prosecutors abandon case of man sending abusive texts to women

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 hour ago

Prosecutors reviewing the case of a man who allegedly sent abusive texts to women — the same man who allegedly sent others photographs of his penis — have declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

Although a half-dozen woman reported to The Signal that a man sent them images of his penis, three women in response filed a complaint about the same man for sending them abusive text messages.

Their specific complaints presented to the D.A.’s Office dealt not with unwanted text images from the man, but with other personal alleged abuses, Alisanne Scolnik, deputy district attorney in charge of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in Santa Clarita said.

“There was no mention of penis in the complaint,” she said, which was due to the evidence presented to detectives.

At least three of the women filed a complaint with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station seeking justice for abusive statements he made to them.

Detectives, in turn, took the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

“We declined the case on (March 30) due to insufficient evidence,” said Scolnik.

If other women received offending photos and kept them, they were not the ones who approached sheriff’s deputies and, later, county prosecutors, according to officials.

No photos

“None of the three victims who came forward to file a complaint had explicit photos to show me,” said Detective Turner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station since the complaints hinged on alleged abusive comments not images.

“We waited almost a month for any other victim to come forward,” Scolnik said, noting none did.

“We reviewed everything in its totality,” she said of the investigation. “It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, but when it comes to proving something beyond a reasonable doubt, sometimes the evidence isn’t enough to convince 12 jurors.”

Detective Turner said she turned her attention to the “mean” and “annoying” text messages sent to the women by the same man.

Many of the messages could not be available to the detective due to a statute of limitations.

“That information was not available,” Turner said, “and that’s significant.”

Although there is no statute of limitations when it comes to sex crimes, the case presented to the D.A.’s Office was a crime of “annoyance” and not a sex crime, she said.

The specific section of the California Penal Code is 653 deals with unwanted text messages — sexual or otherwise — the same way it deals with harassing phone calls.

In January, at least four women approached The Signal upset over a man texting them photos of his penis.

Their outrage provoked them to use social media as a tool to expose him.

Rally of support

A Facebook page created around a hashtag with the word “stop,” and the culprit’s name — which The Signal has chosen not to publish pending a criminal investigation — had elicited 160 members in one day.

The women whom The Signal spoke with — who were members of the group who never met the man in question — said they wanted something done to stop him texting sexually explicit photos and videos.

“We want him banned from using any kind of social media,” said Jackie Chowdhury, who vowed to not let fear stand in the way of her trying to stop the abuse.

“I worry about what happens if he finds out where I live,” she said. “But that fear cannot hold me down — and, it cannot shut me up.”

For her, the abuse began three years ago with an innocent text sent to her from someone she did not know.

“I was on Facebook and this guy just randomly messages me, saying, ‘Hey,’ so I said, ‘hi.’ Then, he asked, ‘How are you?’ and I replied ‘I do not know you. I don’t think I’m the person you want.

“He replied saying something like, ‘It’s not a disappointment at all, clearly you’re a bitch.”

Chowdhury blocked the caller, only to get a message from the same man using a different social media profile.

“Seven months later, I get a message from a different profile but it’s him,” she said, noting she blocked the new call number. “Six times I’ve blocked him.”

Turner and Scolnik have some advice for anyone harassed with someone sending them unwanted and abusive text messages.

“Block him and tell him you’re going to report him,” Scolnik said. Then a complaint should be filed with the local Sheriff’s Station, sharing with detectives all unwanted images and all other information shared on social media.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Prosecutors abandon case of man sending abusive texts to women

1 hour ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

Prosecutors reviewing the case of a man who allegedly sent abusive texts to women — the same man who allegedly sent others photographs of his penis — have declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

Although a half-dozen woman reported to The Signal that a man sent them images of his penis, three women in response filed a complaint about the same man for sending them abusive text messages.

Their specific complaints presented to the D.A.’s Office dealt not with unwanted text images from the man, but with other personal alleged abuses, Alisanne Scolnik, deputy district attorney in charge of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in Santa Clarita said.

“There was no mention of penis in the complaint,” she said, which was due to the evidence presented to detectives.

At least three of the women filed a complaint with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station seeking justice for abusive statements he made to them.

Detectives, in turn, took the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

“We declined the case on (March 30) due to insufficient evidence,” said Scolnik.

If other women received offending photos and kept them, they were not the ones who approached sheriff’s deputies and, later, county prosecutors, according to officials.

No photos

“None of the three victims who came forward to file a complaint had explicit photos to show me,” said Detective Turner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station since the complaints hinged on alleged abusive comments not images.

“We waited almost a month for any other victim to come forward,” Scolnik said, noting none did.

“We reviewed everything in its totality,” she said of the investigation. “It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, but when it comes to proving something beyond a reasonable doubt, sometimes the evidence isn’t enough to convince 12 jurors.”

Detective Turner said she turned her attention to the “mean” and “annoying” text messages sent to the women by the same man.

Many of the messages could not be available to the detective due to a statute of limitations.

“That information was not available,” Turner said, “and that’s significant.”

Although there is no statute of limitations when it comes to sex crimes, the case presented to the D.A.’s Office was a crime of “annoyance” and not a sex crime, she said.

The specific section of the California Penal Code is 653 deals with unwanted text messages — sexual or otherwise — the same way it deals with harassing phone calls.

In January, at least four women approached The Signal upset over a man texting them photos of his penis.

Their outrage provoked them to use social media as a tool to expose him.

Rally of support

A Facebook page created around a hashtag with the word “stop,” and the culprit’s name — which The Signal has chosen not to publish pending a criminal investigation — had elicited 160 members in one day.

The women whom The Signal spoke with — who were members of the group who never met the man in question — said they wanted something done to stop him texting sexually explicit photos and videos.

“We want him banned from using any kind of social media,” said Jackie Chowdhury, who vowed to not let fear stand in the way of her trying to stop the abuse.

“I worry about what happens if he finds out where I live,” she said. “But that fear cannot hold me down — and, it cannot shut me up.”

For her, the abuse began three years ago with an innocent text sent to her from someone she did not know.

“I was on Facebook and this guy just randomly messages me, saying, ‘Hey,’ so I said, ‘hi.’ Then, he asked, ‘How are you?’ and I replied ‘I do not know you. I don’t think I’m the person you want.

“He replied saying something like, ‘It’s not a disappointment at all, clearly you’re a bitch.”

Chowdhury blocked the caller, only to get a message from the same man using a different social media profile.

“Seven months later, I get a message from a different profile but it’s him,” she said, noting she blocked the new call number. “Six times I’ve blocked him.”

Turner and Scolnik have some advice for anyone harassed with someone sending them unwanted and abusive text messages.

“Block him and tell him you’re going to report him,” Scolnik said. Then a complaint should be filed with the local Sheriff’s Station, sharing with detectives all unwanted images and all other information shared on social media.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
6
Fri
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]
9:00 am The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America | Santa Clarita | California | United States
At Lice Clinics of America, we have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of lice infestations. We love helping families solve the problem of head lice. Once and For All. We are holding our 3rd annual[...]
10:00 am Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center What: Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and Discovery Cube Los Angeles for Story Time as we read the all-time classic picture book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”[...]