Public hearing about Centennial plan to build 19,000 homes postponed – again

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Plans to have the public weigh in on a proposal to build more than 19,000 homes near the Kern County line were put off Wednesday for the second time in as many months.

The Regional Planning Commission for Los Angeles County last month postponed a public hearing about the Centennial project, but instead of holding that meeting, postponed the hearing until June.

“Staff did not make a presentation but recommended that the hearing be continued to June 6,” Planning spokesman Mitch Glaser told The Signal.

“A constituent did attend, and provided testimony. He raised concerns regarding water availability, public safety along Highway 138 and adequate protection of open space areas,” Glaser said. “He also requested strong development standards for the proposed industrial/business park areas.”

County officials advised him he could submit his concerns in writing, which would allow him to clarify the development standards he would like to see, according to Glaser.

“I spoke today regarding the project to commissioners regarding concerns of water, traffic congestion, public safety, protection of wildlife and pollution,” said Jeff Zimmerman, a Neenach resident and regular contributing photographer for The Signal.

Centennial is a housing development proposed for the upper northwest corner of the unincorporated Los Angeles County, about a mile east of Interstate 5, along Highway 138.

Centennial and its developer, Tejon Ranch Companies, would like to build 19,333 new residences, approximately 8.4 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, new schools, parks, fire stations and a sheriff’s station on the 12,323 acre site.

The California Aqueduct runs through grazing and crop lands.

The project, originally proposed to the county in 2002, is still in its preliminary stages and has not yet received any approvals or entitlements, according to county planners who are still reviewing the developer’s report on the project’s environmental impact.

