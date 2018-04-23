Report of student with pellet gun prompts “soft lockdown”

By Jim Holt

23 mins ago

Hart High School was placed on a 10-minute “soft lockdown” mid Monday afternoon after a deputy assigned to the school received word a student near the campus with a pellet gun.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were alerted to the suspicious student and early reports he had a gun or imitation gun about 2:50 p.m. Monday.

The school was immediately placed in soft lockdown at the request of deputies. A soft lockdown is a precaution taken by the school to keep students inside the school.

By 3 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

“One of the school’s resource deputies received information that a student was reportedly on campus with a pellet gun,” SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller told The Signal.

Deputies dispatched to the school detained the student.

The resource school deputy was able to locate the student, she said. It was not confirmed whether a pellet gun or any type of weapon or imitation firearm was seized by deputies.

“Hart High School was directed by sheriff’s deputies to go on a soft lockdown because of a community incident,” Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District told The Signal. “Within minutes, however, deputies had resolved the issue and lifted the soft lockdown.”

“Deputies are on campus interviewing people,” Miller said. “They are still investigating.”

