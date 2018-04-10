San Jose Police looking into report of missing Santa Clarita family

0 SHARES Share Tweet

San Jose police officers are trying to locate a Santa Clarita Valley family reported missing Sunday, officials said Tuesday.

A relative of the Thottapilly family who lives in the San Jose area reached out to police officers over the weekend regarding the family of four, whom were expected to be at the relative’s house Friday.

When the Thottapilly family — Sandeep, 42, father; Soumya, 38, mother; Siddhant, 12, their son; and 9-year-old Saachi, their daughter — never showed up, the relative became concerned and contacted San Jose Police Department.

“They were supposed to stop here (in San Jose) on Friday, which would have been the 6th,” said Officer Gina Tepoorten with the San Jose Police Department. “The last time they spoke with the family was on Thursday,” the officer said. “I can tell you for our city, we haven’t received anything that matches their vehicle description as far as accidents or anything like that.”

The drive from Portland, where the family was last reported to be, to San Jose, where they were expected, as about a 10-hour road trip, according to Teeporten.

Saachi attends Meadows Elementary School while her brother, “Sid,” graduated from Meadows last year.

Administrators at Meadows were notified Monday of Saachi’s absence.

The “Missing” poster place on Facebook includes a phone number for people to call with information, and described the family’s car as a Honda Pilot.