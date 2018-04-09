Santa Clarita, City of Hope partner for blood, bone marrow drive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita is partnering with City of Hope to Host to host a Bone Marrow Registry Drive for Kailyn Anderson,a 4-year-old girl with High Risk B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, city officials said Monday.

Blood donations are an ever-present need and just one donation can help save up to three lives.

The City of Santa Clarita is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a community blood drive, and with the City of Hope on a the Be The Match Registry — a bone marrow donor drive, for a local child diagnosed with a blood cancer, Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

National statistics from the American Red Cross show that every two seconds someone needs a unit of blood.

To donate blood, participants should register online at redcrossblood.org, using sponsor code cityofsantaclarita. On donation day, participants can go directly to the Century Room on the first floor for evaluation to ensure they are eligible to donate.

After signing up for an appointment, registrants can use RapidPass at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass, to start the screening process before getting to the City Hall donation site, saving approximately 15 minutes.

All participants must have a valid ID to donate. All blood donors will automatically be entered in a sweepstakes to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to The Home Depot, courtesy of Suburban Propane. A valid email address is required to be entered.

Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

You could be the cure by providing a marrow transplant. The City is partnering with City of Hope to host a bone marrow registry drive for local resident four-year-old Kailyn Anderson, who is diagnosed with (ALL). Register to be an available donor and add your tissue type to the Be The Match Registry.

Eligible donors must be 18 to 44 years old and in good health. The registration process takes less than 10 minutes. No blood work is involved; all that’s needed is a saliva swab from the donor’s mouth. Register for free in person at the event, or online at: join.bethematch.org/dogood2018.

For more information about this event, please contact Amanda Santos at (661) 255-4923 or asantos@santa-clarita.com.

The drive will take place in the Century Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard. Residents are encouraged to register ahead online to save time, however walk-ins will be accepted.