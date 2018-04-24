Santa Clarita to host swim assessments for the summer

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

With summer just around the corner, parents throughout Santa Clarita will begin making plans to enroll their children in swim classes.

To help facilitate this process, and ensure children are enrolled in appropriate instructional classes, the City of Santa Clarita will hold a Summer Swim Lesson Assessment at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) on Thursday, April 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The assessment, conducted by trained and certified Aquatic Center staff, is recommended for children ages 3 to 11 prior to enrolling in swimming lessons.

Participants will receive a free in-water skill and swim level assessment, which will allow parents to know which course is right for their children when summer registration opens.

Families can stop by for the assessment at any time during the event and children must have their own swimsuit and towel. Goggles are not provided by the Aquatic Center and are optional based on the child’s preference. For those unable to attend the assessment on April 26, another will be held on Saturday, May 5, from 11swimming a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Summer Swim Lesson Assessment, please visit the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center or call (661) 250-3740.