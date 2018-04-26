Saugus man accused of trying to run down his father

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus man accused of trying to run his father over with a car has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a home on the 28300 block of Mirabelle Lane, in Saugus regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

The suspect and victim are father and son, she said.

“The victim and the suspect reportedly had a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation,” she said. “The suspect got into his vehicle and the victim reported that the suspect intentionally started driving towards him.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt