Saugus to add boys lacrosse team

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Hoping to add a coach before the start of summer, Saugus co-Athletic Director Brandon Marcia is excited about the opportunity to finally bring boys lacrosse to Saugus High School.

“Up until now I think there are about three other schools (Hart, Valencia, West Ranch) in Santa Clarita offering lacrosse,” said Marcia. “Now that we are adding a boys lacrosse team, we can officially put a league together.”

With a growing interest around the club teams in Santa Clarita, a “parent support group”, as described by Marcia, pushed to form a boys lacrosse team at Saugus.

“Club lacrosse is a becoming really big. There is a big outpouring from players and parents who want to play. We were losing a bunch of students who transferred to other schools because they wanted to play lacrosse,” Marcia said.

As of now, the Centurions are still searching and doing their “due diligence” to narrow down the list of candidates to become the inaugural boys lacrosse head coach.

“The posting is still open, but as soon as myself, Jeff Hallman and Marcus Garrett get together and come to an agreement, it’s still open. We would like to announce before the start of summer,” Marcia said.

The fact that Saugus is adding lacrosse to their list of athletic teams is big because a lot of the players will be dual sport athletes with most of them, if not all, wanting to play football.

“Those two sports go hand in hand together so kids can continue to grow and work on their skills throughout the year,” Marcia added.

If all goes well, Saugus hopes to add a girls lacrosse team in the near future.

“As of right now, we will only offer boys lacrosse. We hope to add girls lacrosse, but until the boys start picking up steam we would love to move forward with that,” Marcia said.

“If there is interest then we will put together a girls group.”