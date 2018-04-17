SCV Water Agency staffers poised to get 3 percent raise
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

 

Staffers at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency are poised to get a 3 percent wage increase after a committee at the new water agency approved the suggestion Monday.

Members of SCV Water’s Budget and Rates Committee approved a recommendation made by General Manager Matt Stone that agency employees get a 3 percent general wage increase beginning in July.

The only one not expected to get the increase is the general manager himself.

The committee is expected to recommend the SCV Water Agency board approve the increase at its next meeting.

The last time the agency took a look at the market to compare salaries was in 2015.

Consultants approached by the agency recommended doing salary surveys every three to five years while administering a cost of living increase every year to be in step with market levels.

Agency staffers have received a cost of living increase most years since 2003.

  • 1.56 percent (2003)
  • 2.56 percent (2004)
  • 3.35 percent (2005)
  • 4 percent (2006)
  • 2.75 percent (2007)
  • 2.25 percent (2008)
  • No increase (2009)
  • No increase (2010)
  • 2 percent (2011)
  • 5 percent (2012)
  • 2 percent (2014)
  • No increase (2015)
  • 2 percent (2016)
  • 2 percent (2017)

