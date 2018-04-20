Senior Center hosts free workshop to train caregivers

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The workshop for family caregivers will be hosted at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center with College of the Canyons and Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles next weekend.

The free event, from 9-11:30 a.m. on April 28, is designed to train family caregivers to handle the stress of caring for family members with cognitive impairment.

Information will be provided on how to understand Alzheimer’s, dementia and other cognitive impairment conditions (stroke, Parkinson’s, etc.), develop caregiving strategies, learn what to do when daily tasks become challenging and identify techniques to reduce caregiver stress.

Interested participants can register at https://scvcaregivers.eventbrite.com or call 661-362-3118.

Workshop facilitators are Monique Castillo, the Care Counselor for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys at the Senior Center, and Adrianna Guadarrama, the Manager of Education and Outreach for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys for Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles.

“Having been a previous caregiver myself, it is very important to get the information that’s given out at these workshops, as well as knowing that you are not in it alone,” said SuzAnn Nelsen, director of supportive services at the Senior Center. “It’s supportive, as well as informative.”