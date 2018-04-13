Sheriff’s Station to host ‘Java with the J-Team’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are hosting their very first “Java with the J-Team” event

This informal “Java with the J-Team” event will give community members the unique opportunity to ask deputies questions about drugs. J-Team Detective Bill Velek says with this event they hope to, “Educate our community on the trends we’re seeing so they can learn what’s going on, recognize the signs, and keep their families safe.”

The J-Team, which stands for Juvenile intervention team, works to break the cycle of drug abuse, which involves much more than traditional law enforcement. The J-Team focus on helping juvenile narcotic offenders but also extend their help to young adults struggling with addiction as well.

The J-Team works to raise awareness about the proliferation of drug use and abuse in Santa Clarita.

At this event, deputies will be sharing information that may help identify and address potential drug problems.

If a friend or loved one has questions about drugs or where to turn for help, there’s an opportunity to have a conversation with the experts on the J-Team this Wednesday.

The event will be held at Starbucks, 26480 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.