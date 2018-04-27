Sheriff’s Station to hold community safe shred/e-waste event.

By kshannon

For those with sensitive data that needs to be disposed of, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is hosting a free “Safe and Secure Collection Event,” where residents can dispose of sensitive documents and electronic devices in a safe, secure manner.

Documents are limited to five 11” x 12” x 15” boxes per vehicle. All types of paper, empty binders, expired credit carts and computer disks are all acceptable for shredding. The station asks that all papers be removed from 3-ring binders before drop-off.

Electronic devices, such as hard drives, monitors and anything else that plugs into a standard home outlet, can be recycled at the event as well. Large appliances, engines, batteries, battery-operated toys, industrial servers and household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The free event is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 12, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall parking lot, on the corner of Citrus St. and Magic Mountain Pkwy.