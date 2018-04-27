Sheriff’s Station to hold community safe shred/e-waste event.
Deputy Lapkin with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station directs traffic through a Safe Shred event held by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the City of Santa Clarita in the Valencia Town Center parking lot on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
By kshannon
1 min ago

For those with sensitive data that needs to be disposed of, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is hosting a free “Safe and Secure Collection Event,” where residents can dispose of sensitive documents and electronic devices in a safe, secure manner.

Documents are limited to five 11” x 12” x 15” boxes per vehicle. All types of paper, empty binders, expired credit carts and computer disks are all acceptable for shredding. The station asks that all papers be removed from 3-ring binders before drop-off.

Electronic devices, such as hard drives, monitors and anything else that plugs into a standard  home outlet, can be recycled at the event as well. Large appliances, engines, batteries, battery-operated toys, industrial servers and household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The free event is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 12, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall parking lot, on the corner of Citrus St. and Magic Mountain Pkwy.

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon

Deputy Lapkin with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station directs traffic through a Safe Shred event held by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the City of Santa Clarita in the Valencia Town Center parking lot on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Sheriff’s Station to hold community safe shred/e-waste event.

1 min ago
Add Comment
kshannon

For those with sensitive data that needs to be disposed of, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is hosting a free “Safe and Secure Collection Event,” where residents can dispose of sensitive documents and electronic devices in a safe, secure manner.

Documents are limited to five 11” x 12” x 15” boxes per vehicle. All types of paper, empty binders, expired credit carts and computer disks are all acceptable for shredding. The station asks that all papers be removed from 3-ring binders before drop-off.

Electronic devices, such as hard drives, monitors and anything else that plugs into a standard  home outlet, can be recycled at the event as well. Large appliances, engines, batteries, battery-operated toys, industrial servers and household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The free event is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 12, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall parking lot, on the corner of Citrus St. and Magic Mountain Pkwy.

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon