Signal wins several California News Publishers Association Awards for 2017
By Skylar Barti
14 mins ago

The California News Publishers Association has awarded The Signal several awards for stories reported on in 2017.

CPNA’s annual Journalism Awards, formerly the Better Newspaper Contests, recognizes strong stories told through newspaper publications in California through various categories.

For 2017 The Signal was proud to be awarded first place in several categories including ‘Profile Story’, ‘Special Section Cover’, ‘Special Sports Section’ and ‘Sports Feature Story’. The Signal also won second and third places or included as a finalist in six other categories.

“This is a very impressive performance for our news team. We competed against publications up and down the state in several different categories,” said Signal Editor Jason Schaff. “It shows the breadth and quality of our coverage on a day-to-day basis.”

For Profile Story, Staff Writer Christian Cox won for her story; “Mama Betty’ shares mobile ministry with those visiting Pitchess Detention Center”. CNPA noted the piece was “an amazing story of a woman who saw human suffering and did something about it!”.

For Special Section Cover photo, Katharine Lotze won for her “Roland Hardson 2017 SCV High School Football Preview’, and was a finalist with her “JT Shrout 2017 SCV High School Football Preview’.

For Special Sports Section, Signal Staff won for the “2017 Football Preview”, for using an “ambitious multi-cover presentation of the central movie-poster theme. Strong writing and fine use of color and statistical features”.

For Sports Feature Story, Sports Writer Haley Sawyer won for “Army veteran provides leadership for COC football”. CNPA praised her lead and powerful quote from the man featured in the story.

Other awards The Signal was awarded;

2nd Place: Public Service Journalism-Austin Dave, Jim Holt, Katharine Lotze and Christina Cox “Project: Overdosed

2nd Place: Sports Feature Story-Haley Sawyer “71-year-old Power Lifter From Saugus Wins International Gold

2nd Place: Video Journalism-Austin Dave, Samie Gebers “Santa Clarita Parents Fight Toddler’s Rare Terminal Disease

3rd Place: Video Journalism-Austin Dave “Santa Clarita Teen Wrestles With Death As Eight Friends Overdose in One Night

Finalist: Video Journalism-Austin Dave, Michelle Logan, Georgia Rios “From the Crash to the Courtroom: Simulation Aims to Save Lives

The winners were announced during a ceremony in Sonoma. Over 3000 entries were submitted in the state-wide contests.

About the author

View All Posts

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Signal wins several California News Publishers Association Awards for 2017

14 mins ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti
The California News Publishers Association has awarded The Signal several awards for stories reported on in 2017.

The California News Publishers Association has awarded The Signal several awards for stories reported on in 2017.

CPNA’s annual Journalism Awards, formerly the Better Newspaper Contests, recognizes strong stories told through newspaper publications in California through various categories.

For 2017 The Signal was proud to be awarded first place in several categories including ‘Profile Story’, ‘Special Section Cover’, ‘Special Sports Section’ and ‘Sports Feature Story’. The Signal also won second and third places or included as a finalist in six other categories.

“This is a very impressive performance for our news team. We competed against publications up and down the state in several different categories,” said Signal Editor Jason Schaff. “It shows the breadth and quality of our coverage on a day-to-day basis.”

For Profile Story, Staff Writer Christian Cox won for her story; “Mama Betty’ shares mobile ministry with those visiting Pitchess Detention Center”. CNPA noted the piece was “an amazing story of a woman who saw human suffering and did something about it!”.

For Special Section Cover photo, Katharine Lotze won for her “Roland Hardson 2017 SCV High School Football Preview’, and was a finalist with her “JT Shrout 2017 SCV High School Football Preview’.

For Special Sports Section, Signal Staff won for the “2017 Football Preview”, for using an “ambitious multi-cover presentation of the central movie-poster theme. Strong writing and fine use of color and statistical features”.

For Sports Feature Story, Sports Writer Haley Sawyer won for “Army veteran provides leadership for COC football”. CNPA praised her lead and powerful quote from the man featured in the story.

Other awards The Signal was awarded;

2nd Place: Public Service Journalism-Austin Dave, Jim Holt, Katharine Lotze and Christina Cox “Project: Overdosed

2nd Place: Sports Feature Story-Haley Sawyer “71-year-old Power Lifter From Saugus Wins International Gold

2nd Place: Video Journalism-Austin Dave, Samie Gebers “Santa Clarita Parents Fight Toddler’s Rare Terminal Disease

3rd Place: Video Journalism-Austin Dave “Santa Clarita Teen Wrestles With Death As Eight Friends Overdose in One Night

Finalist: Video Journalism-Austin Dave, Michelle Logan, Georgia Rios “From the Crash to the Courtroom: Simulation Aims to Save Lives

The winners were announced during a ceremony in Sonoma. Over 3000 entries were submitted in the state-wide contests.

About the author

View All Posts

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
14
Sat
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall –  Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]
Apr
15
Sun
7:00 am Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Apr 15 @ 7:00 am
Help raise money for your school! The Castaic Area Town Council will donate $10 to your School or organization for each registrant in the 5k Event. Family and friends are encouraged to participate along with[...]
11:30 am CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
Apr 15 @ 11:30 am
CBS Film Series Presents: 'Lost Town' @ CBS | Santa Clarita | California | United States
CBS Film Series presents ‘Lost Town’ Lost Town tells the story of one man’s obsessive search to get closer to his father by uncovering the story of his family and their hometown.  First made famous[...]
Apr
16
Mon
7:00 pm Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Apr 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Come join local young democrats for a monthly meeting.
Apr
17
Tue
12:00 pm College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Apr 17 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
College of the Canyons 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition & Artist Reception The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition, an eclectic and stunning collection of work created[...]
2:00 pm Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Apr 17 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
No Taxation without Relaxation: Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Host Fifth Annual National “Chill Out” Day  Island-Themed Truck to Give Away FREE Shaved Ice at Scooters Jungle in Valencia to Help Community “Chill Out” on Tax Day WHAT: With Tax Day right around the[...]