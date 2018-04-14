Signal wins several California News Publishers Association Awards for 2017

By Skylar Barti

14 mins ago

The California News Publishers Association has awarded The Signal several awards for stories reported on in 2017.

CPNA’s annual Journalism Awards, formerly the Better Newspaper Contests, recognizes strong stories told through newspaper publications in California through various categories.

For 2017 The Signal was proud to be awarded first place in several categories including ‘Profile Story’, ‘Special Section Cover’, ‘Special Sports Section’ and ‘Sports Feature Story’. The Signal also won second and third places or included as a finalist in six other categories.

“This is a very impressive performance for our news team. We competed against publications up and down the state in several different categories,” said Signal Editor Jason Schaff. “It shows the breadth and quality of our coverage on a day-to-day basis.”

For Profile Story, Staff Writer Christian Cox won for her story; “Mama Betty’ shares mobile ministry with those visiting Pitchess Detention Center”. CNPA noted the piece was “an amazing story of a woman who saw human suffering and did something about it!”.

For Special Section Cover photo, Katharine Lotze won for her “Roland Hardson 2017 SCV High School Football Preview’, and was a finalist with her “JT Shrout 2017 SCV High School Football Preview’.

For Special Sports Section, Signal Staff won for the “2017 Football Preview”, for using an “ambitious multi-cover presentation of the central movie-poster theme. Strong writing and fine use of color and statistical features”.

For Sports Feature Story, Sports Writer Haley Sawyer won for “Army veteran provides leadership for COC football”. CNPA praised her lead and powerful quote from the man featured in the story.

Other awards The Signal was awarded;

2nd Place: Public Service Journalism-Austin Dave, Jim Holt, Katharine Lotze and Christina Cox “Project: Overdosed”

2nd Place: Sports Feature Story-Haley Sawyer “71-year-old Power Lifter From Saugus Wins International Gold”

2nd Place: Video Journalism-Austin Dave, Samie Gebers “Santa Clarita Parents Fight Toddler’s Rare Terminal Disease”

3rd Place: Video Journalism-Austin Dave “Santa Clarita Teen Wrestles With Death As Eight Friends Overdose in One Night”

Finalist: Video Journalism-Austin Dave, Michelle Logan, Georgia Rios “From the Crash to the Courtroom: Simulation Aims to Save Lives”

The winners were announced during a ceremony in Sonoma. Over 3000 entries were submitted in the state-wide contests.