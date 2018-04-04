Small rainstorm heading to the SCV Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A small rainstorm is expected to make its way into the Santa Clarita Valley this week.

“The storm is coming in Friday night. After midnight there’s a 20 percent chance of rain,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS). “There will be rain all day Saturday and then it should be over by Saturday night.”

Overall, the small storm is expected to bring 0.2 inches to 0.3 inches of rain to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Forecasts for the area show that temperatures on Friday will reach a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees, with winds between 5 miles per hour and 10 miles per hour.

On Saturday, rain is expected throughout the day as temperatures reach a high near 70 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.

The skies are expected to clear on Sunday with sunny weather and a high near 74 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.