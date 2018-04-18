Spring Art Festival at Le Chène

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its 6th annual Spring Art Festival and Sale on Sunday, April 29, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Le Chène French Cuisine, 12624 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce.

This one-day event is free to the public and will include approximately 45 SCAA artists showing various art mediums in the garden level of the restaurant. Art demonstrations are included in the festival with all pieces available for purchase. Proceeds to SCAA will go to benefit a High School Art Scholarship program and other public art activities. An elegant brunch or lunch may be purchased at the restaurant during this show. Reservations for the restaurant are recommended at 661-251-4315.

For SCAA festival inquiries, please call 661 252-7639. See www. Santaclaritaartists.org