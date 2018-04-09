Sulphur Springs to discuss achievement, security at Wednesday’s meeting

By Perry Smith

Signal file photo Elementary school students in the Sulphur Springs Union School District watch a live stream of the eclipse on their classroom SMART Board on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Courtesy of the Sulphur Springs Union School District

Sulphur Springs Union officials are discussing their plans to take part in the annual Teacher Tribute, academic achievement and a new ID system for schools in the Canyon Country elementary school district Wednesday.

The new ID system is meant to improve safety on campuses, using an internet-based program called Raptor, a visitor-registration system that reads visitors’ state ID, compares the information to a sex offender database, and alerts campus administrators if a match is found.

Assuming no match was made, it prints a visitor badge that includes a photo.

“The Raptor system will better allow the school to track visitors, contractors, and volunteers who enter the school and provide a safer environment for our students and staff,” according to the district’s supporting agenda documents for the April 11 meeting.

Fair Oaks Ranch Community School was chosen as the site of the 30-day pilot program.

The program also can cross checks IDs against custom databases set by each school that can contain custody alerts and banned visitors. The Raptor Visitor Management System is currently used in more than 20,000 K-12 schools throughout the country.

The program has also been piloted at the Saugus Union and Castaic Union school districts.

Student news

Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi mentioned at the district’s previous meeting that there will be a recognition of 52 fourth- to sixth-grade students who earned a perfect score on the 2017 Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) in English Language Arts and/or mathematics.

The district is also hosting its annual GATE Night on April 26, at Golden Oak and Mitchell Community School from 6-7 p.m.

GATE students from Canyon Springs, Fair Oaks Ranch, Golden Oak, Leona Cox and Valley View Community Schools will present their learning portfolios at Golden Oak Community School.

GATE students from Mint Canyon, Mitchell, Pinetree and Sulphur Springs Community Schools will present their learning portfolios at Mitchell Community School.

Teacher recognition

The school district also is taking part in the 34th annual teacher-recognition event in local education, which is happening at the Canyon Club on Tuesday, April 24.

Doors open for the Teacher Tribute at 6:15 p.m.

The following educators were listed as the honorees for their respective schools:

Alison Bertola, Fair Oaks Ranch Community School

Jennifer Borges, Mint Canyon Community School

Teri Bosh, Golden Oak Community School

Donna Burkman, Pinetree Community School

Laura Hawkins, Valley View Community School

Barbara Lewin, Mitchell Community School

Hayley Perez, Leona Cox Community School

Beatriz Vargas, Sulphur Springs Community School

Lynette Vermeulen, Canyon Springs Community School

Tickets can be purchased online at SCVEducationFoundation.org.

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

