The Gentle Barn cow saved from slaughter named after “The Walking Dead” star

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

A cow recently saved by Santa Clarita nonprofit sanctuary The Gentle Barn has a special reason behind her name.

The Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary that saves animals from abuse and neglect, found out about a cow giving birth on the slaughterhouse floor last week. The cow and newborn calf were saved and brought to the barn just before founder Ellie Laks was visited by Christian Serratos, star on “The Walking Dead” and a vocal supporter of animal rights.

In honor of the visit, Laks named the mother cow “Rosita” after Serratos’s character on the show, according to a news release.

“The Gentle Barn is honored to name our new rescued mother cow “Rosita” after longtime animal advocate Christian Serratos,” Laks said. “Like the character Rosita, our new cow embodies strength, courage, deep protective qualities and has an inherent will to survive. We are so grateful to welcome these cows to The Gentle Barn to live free as nature intended.”

“As a new mom, it’s heartbreaking to think what would have become of this beautiful cow and her baby calf,” Serratos said. “Thanks to my friends at The Gentle Barn, they will live their lives in peace together. It’s an honor that they named her Rosita, and so fitting because she is fiercely protective. I’m looking forward to bringing my daughter to meet her and all of the other rescued residents!”

The Gentle Barn is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 1999 as a sanctuary and place of recovery for severely abused animals and children.

The Gentle Barn has approximately 150 animals and takes a hands-on role in their welfare and rehabilitation. They also connect their stories of survival and healing to the experiences of inner city, at-risk and special needs children who have suffered physical, mental or emotional trauma.