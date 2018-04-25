The Youth Aviation Adventure

By Signal Contributor

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Don Ellison, Santa Clarita Contributor

The Youth Aviation Adventure program was developed to introduce children between the ages of 11 to 17 to the world of aviation. This is a one day program and covers topics such as aerodynamics, airport operations, power plants, instruments, preflight check lists, home built airplanes, helicopters and careers. Each topic is discussed by a certified pilot.

If the children are Boy or Girl Scouts this program is a stepping stone to gaining the Aviation Merit Badge. The Agua Dulce Airport Association will be conducting this program on June 2.

To register or for more information contact Don Ellison at dellison6@socal.rr.com or call 661-252-7742. Registration period runs from April 2 to May 15. Participation space is limited.