Track and field athletes compete in Foothill League prelims

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Throughout this season, West Ranch boys hurdler Mya Davis has dedicated each practice to a different detail when it comes to his form.

“Every day when I’m in practice, I find one thing that I can improve on,” Davis said. “Let’s say arms, let’s say legs, lead leg, trail leg, I try to focus on that for the day.”

All of those details came together in the Foothill League track and field prelims at College of the Canyons on Friday.

Complete results of the prelims were not available as of The Signal’s deadline, but Davis was the top finisher in the 300-meter hurdles with a qualifying time of 40.19 seconds and second in the 110 hurdles at 16.10.

Hart’s Cole Shirakata was Davis’ main competition, earning the top qualifying time in the 110 hurdles (15.28) and second in the 300 hurdles (40.88).

Valencia’s Jaliyah Berkley lead in the 200-meter dash, clocking a qualifying time of 25.31 and came in second in the 100-meter dash at 12.35. Hailey Hunt of West Ranch finished ahead of Berkley in the 100 (12.33) and was third in the 200 (25.72).

“Just run the best race that I can, not necessarily try to PR, just make sure I can like, get myself ready for finals so I can run stronger there,” said Berkley of her focus for prelims.

At finals, she’ll be chasing the Foothill League record in the 200 and the meet record in the 100.

Mariah Castillo was eyeing the Saugus program record in the 800, but was just short of the mark, running the event in 2:12.05. It was the fastest qualifying time in the event, however.

“I was actually freaking out a lot (before the race),” Castillo said. “But (coach Rene) Paragas said that I’m in way better shape than before and just to believe in myself.

“We did have a plan, so we tried to execute it, but I went out a little too fast, which kind of cost me at the end.”

Castillo finished fourth in the 1600, recording a 5:19.64. Fellow Centurions Jacqueline Cascione had the top time in the 1600 (5:13.58) and the third-fastest time in the 800 (2:19.47).

In girls hurdles, Saugus’ Abbey Bryant was at the top in the 100 and 300 hurdles, clocking 15.09 and 45.24, respectively. Valencia’s Chloe Stewart was second in both hurdle events.

LaCore Johnson was the top runner in the 400-meter dash at 48.62 and the 20-meter dash at 22.21.

Foothill League finals are scheduled for Thursday, May 3 at COC at 2 p.m.