Transient pair with more than $200,000 in outstanding warrants arrested

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies patrolling Newhall arrested two transients after learning they had more than $200,000 in outstanding warrants between them.

“Patrol deputies made contact with two transients on Railroad Avenue in Newhall this morning,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“The male white adult, age 31, and the male Hispanic adult, 40, had a combined total of over $200,000 in warrants that ranged from theft and narcotics to domestic violence,” she said.

“They’re in our jail now,” she added.

