University News

Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Great Barrington, MA

Each semester, Bard College at Simon’s Rock recognizes superior scholarship through the Dean’s List. Yu Hao Du, of Santa Clarita, has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must carry 14 or more credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.5.

Southern Virginia University, Baton Rouge, LA

Cody Barnes of Agua Dulce, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Barnes was initiated at Southern Virginia University.

Barnes is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

University of San Diego, San Diego, CA

Kelsey Fernando of Stevenson Ranch, who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering at the University of San Diego, recently participated in the USD Career Development Center’s signature Torero Trek program. Torero Treks are opportunities for USD undergraduate students to engage in career exploration by visiting leading companies across the nation.

The Boston Torero Trek program on March 26 and 27, gave Kelsey and other students the opportunity to network with Boston employers and a few Torero alumni at Thermo Fisher Scientific, New Balance, Converse, Wayfair, and Boston Beer Co.

“Our Torero Trek program provides current undergraduate students with exceptional opportunities to connect with industry professionals,” said Robin Darmon, director of USD’s Career Development Center. “We also ensure participants meet Torero alumni within the organization who are able to share their experiences with the students. Our alumni serve as invaluable resources for current students looking to start their careers,” added Darmon.

According to Kelsey, the “Torero Trek gave me the opportunity to meet with employers, explore organizations ‘behind-the-scenes’, and ask questions about possible career options.”

Darmon added, “Through the Torero Trek program, students like Kelsey are able to visit excellent companies, both near and far, and meet with alumni to expand their vision of what careers can look like post-USD. Torero Treks are one of the best ways to experience potential career paths and create new in-roads into a wonderful array of companies.”

