Valencia football’s Jayvaun Wilson commits to Oregon

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With a four-star rating from multiple recruiting websites, an appearance in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 finals this past season and pedigree, too, Valencia’s Jayvaun Wilson was bound to land at a Division 1 college.

That assumption became a reality on Saturday when Wilson announced his commitment to Oregon on Twitter after a weekend visit with the Ducks.

When asked why he chose this weekend to commit, Wilson said, “There was no particular reason, exactly. I just thought that it would be better to commit during spring ball.”

Being recruited as an athlete, not solely a running back or defensive back, Wilson will have the opportunity to play both sides of the ball as he did at Valencia, where he lined up as a running back, defensive back and a tight end.

“For me, it’s running back,” Wilson said about the position he would prefer to play when he suits up for the Ducks. “I’m a good DB, but I think I’m better at running back because I’ve been playing that position since I was six years old.”

“Coach (Mario) Cristobal said I could play both sides, but if it were up to me… running back, for sure.”

Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Wilson ran for 724 yards and 19 touchdowns on 75 carries for the Vikings in addition to hauling in nine passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com.

He had offers from eight Pac-12 schools (Oregon, Washington, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Oregon State, Colorado) and Big Ten school Nebraska.

Taking advice from his older brother Jay Jay, who plays tight end for Arizona State, Wilson wanted to blaze his own path as an Oregon Duck.

“I talk to my brother all the time since he’s older and I look up to him,” Wilson said about his decision. “He was really the one that got me thinking about where I really wanted to go. I didn’t want to go to ASU because I wanted to make my own path and start my own legacy.”

Committing on Saturday, along with Mater Dei High School linebacker Mase Funa and Bakersfield athlete Cameron Williams, Wilson thinks that the three can make an impact on the Ducks.

“Both are good guys and really good teammates to play alongside and start something special at Oregon,” Wilson said.

Feeling at home after the visit, Wilson, who plans to study broadcasting, attributed his decision to the warm welcome he got upon setting foot on campus.

“It was good,” Wilson said about the visit. “I had a lot of fans come up to me and everyone noticed me. And the coaches, they always made sure I was good. They checked up on me and made me feel like I was a part of the team.”

Valencia receiver and defensive back Mykael Wright also joined Wilson for an unofficial visit to Oregon.

“Every time I walk past him at school, I’m going to say ‘Sco Ducks’,” Wilson said.