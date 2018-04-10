Valencia swim cools down Canyon

By Diego Marquez

Last update: 3 mins ago

With the temperature in the high 80’s, Valencia swim team took on Canyon swim team at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Tuesday afternoon.

Winning both the boys and girls events, 117-50 and 139-25, respectively, Valencia head coach Kathryn Rosenast was happy with the win.

“I think it was a great meet to come back after spring break for,” Rosenast said. “…We had some really really optimistic young swimmers that stepped up and filled some spots, so we are really fortunate.”

Dylan Perante was a standout for the Valencia boys, winning singles events in the 50-yard freestyle (22.20 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (4:54.27), as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay (Perante,Ronit Shresta, Woo Young Yi, Ryan Davis) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Perante, Ronit Shresta, Joshua Lee, Woo Young Yi).

Perante attributed his fast swimming to the weather.

“I think I just had a good day today,” said Perante. “I think the weather had a lot to do with it because I had a better mental attitude.”

Ronit Shresta won the 200- and 400-yard freestyle as well as the 100-yard freestyle (50.24) and 200-yard freestyle (1:50.16) for the Vikings.

“It’s nice to see how much Canyon has improved compared to the previous years and it makes me really excited for leagues,” said Shresta. “It’s going to be fast.”

Canyon’s Kevin Childs took home three first-place trophies, winning the 100-yard butterfly (52.08) and the 100-yard backstroke (52.51), as well as 200-yard medley relay (Childs, George Monday, Nathan Dellarda, Jordan Krestul).

“I’m really happy with the 200-yard medley,” said Childs about the group win. “We really excelled in that, so that was a surprise. For the other two events, it comes down to making it at practice and coming hard every day.”

For the girls, Allison Cho took home first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.84) and 500-yard freestyle (5:39.85).

She also helped in Valencia’s 200-yard medley relay (Cho, Jin Young Yi, Izabella Adame, Julia Unas) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Cho, Sabrina Acosta, Julia Unas, Izabella Adame) wins.

“Personally, I felt I did pretty good today,” said Cho about her first places finishes. “…The team overall did a lot better. We were a lot more supportive and cheered a lot more this meet. We had a lot more supporters.”

Jin Young Yi joined Cho winning the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, as well as the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.92) and 100-yard backstroke (1:03.39).

Trying to build on the momentum from this meet and a big meet coming up against Hart next week, Valencia’s Yi will continue to work and improve her techniques.

“… I have to work on my technique and nail all aspects of my race,” said Yi via text message. “Also because it’s all about mentality, we shouldn’t be doubting ourselves and just race as hard as we can to keep our winning streak.

“I think because we have great teamwork there wouldn’t be a problem with our sportsmanship and everyone cheering.”

Valencia will host Hart on Tuesday, April 17. Canyon hosts Golden Valley Wednesday, April 18.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Valencia swim cools down Canyon

3 mins ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

With the temperature in the high 80’s, Valencia swim team took on Canyon swim team at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Tuesday afternoon.

Winning both the boys and girls events, 117-50 and 139-25, respectively, Valencia head coach Kathryn Rosenast was happy with the win.

“I think it was a great meet to come back after spring break for,” Rosenast said. “…We had some really really optimistic young swimmers that stepped up and filled some spots, so we are really fortunate.”

Dylan Perante was a standout for the Valencia boys, winning singles events in the 50-yard freestyle (22.20 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (4:54.27), as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay (Perante,Ronit Shresta, Woo Young Yi, Ryan Davis) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Perante, Ronit Shresta, Joshua Lee, Woo Young Yi).

Perante attributed his fast swimming to the weather.

“I think I just had a good day today,” said Perante. “I think the weather had a lot to do with it because I had a better mental attitude.”

Ronit Shresta won the 200- and 400-yard freestyle as well as the 100-yard freestyle (50.24) and 200-yard freestyle (1:50.16) for the Vikings.

“It’s nice to see how much Canyon has improved compared to the previous years and it makes me really excited for leagues,” said Shresta. “It’s going to be fast.”

Canyon’s Kevin Childs took home three first-place trophies, winning the 100-yard butterfly (52.08) and the 100-yard backstroke (52.51), as well as 200-yard medley relay (Childs, George Monday, Nathan Dellarda, Jordan Krestul).

“I’m really happy with the 200-yard medley,” said Childs about the group win. “We really excelled in that, so that was a surprise. For the other two events, it comes down to making it at practice and coming hard every day.”

For the girls, Allison Cho took home first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.84) and 500-yard freestyle (5:39.85).

She also helped in Valencia’s 200-yard medley relay (Cho, Jin Young Yi, Izabella Adame, Julia Unas) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Cho, Sabrina Acosta, Julia Unas, Izabella Adame) wins.

“Personally, I felt I did pretty good today,” said Cho about her first places finishes. “…The team overall did a lot better. We were a lot more supportive and cheered a lot more this meet. We had a lot more supporters.”

Jin Young Yi joined Cho winning the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, as well as the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.92) and 100-yard backstroke (1:03.39).

Trying to build on the momentum from this meet and a big meet coming up against Hart next week, Valencia’s Yi will continue to work and improve her techniques.

“… I have to work on my technique and nail all aspects of my race,” said Yi via text message. “Also because it’s all about mentality, we shouldn’t be doubting ourselves and just race as hard as we can to keep our winning streak.

“I think because we have great teamwork there wouldn’t be a problem with our sportsmanship and everyone cheering.”

Valencia will host Hart on Tuesday, April 17. Canyon hosts Golden Valley Wednesday, April 18.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
12
Thu
9:00 am CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
Apr 12 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
On Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City of Santa Clarita will be partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a community blood drive, and with the City of[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]